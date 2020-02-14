Storm Inès: Flooding Evacuates Houses along the Seine

Thursday 13th February 2020, Seine-Maritime and Eure were placed on orange alert for flooding. Flooded, five houses had to be evacuated along the Seine.

Thursday 13th February 2020, the storm Inès caused floods on the banks of the Seine in Seine-Maritime and Eure. With a tidal coefficient of 101, the river is still out of its bed.

Five houses evacuated

Seine-Maritime firefighters had to intervene 27 times for floods and trees lying on the roads. “The inhabitants of four houses have been evacuated in the Duclair and Bardouville sectors “, specify the firefighters.







In the Eure, in the Caumont and Quillebeuf-sur-Seine sectors , firefighters also intervened for floods in housing. One had to be evacuated. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Seine, always on the alert yellow

Friday 14th February, the tidal coefficients go down and the storm Inès has calmed down. But Vigicrues still left the Seine downstream in yellow vigilance. “The Seine flow is around 1300 m 3 / s at Vernon, it is stabilizing. Associated with high coefficients of 95 and 89, the latter will maintain moderate ratings for the next two full seas over the entire section. “

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)