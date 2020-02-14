Coronavirus: China Lowers Death Toll after ‘Duplicates’

After “duplicates”, a new accounting method was implemented in China in order to take stock of the coronavirus epidemic on a daily basis.

China announced Friday 14th February 2020 has revised downward its assessment of the epidemic coronavirus, now 1380 dead, because of “duplicates” and after the adoption the eve of a new accounting method.

The National Health Commission, which acts as a ministry, has announced 121 new deaths from people with Covid-19 viral pneumonia in the past 24 hours.







Duplicates in “statistics”

At the same time, it announced that it had cut from the national total 108 deaths previously identified in the province of Hubei (center), the epicenter of the epidemic.

It justifies this revision by “duplicates in the statistics”, noted after a “verification” of which it does not specify the nature.

Without this correction, the national balance would have approached 1,500 deaths on Friday.

63,000 cases of infection in China

The total number of cases of infection in mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macao), which has also been revised due to “duplicates”, also stands at 63,851.

The Hubei health authorities announced Thursday the surprise broadening their definition of people infected with the new coronavirus.

Until now, a screening test was essential to declare a patient as a “confirmed” case.

New accounting method

From now on, patients “clinically diagnosed” will also be counted. Clearly, those who have undergone, for example, a simple chest X-ray and in whom symptoms have been observed may also be declared “confirmed”.

This new method has the effect of significantly increasing the number of officially infected people and deaths in Hubei.

Displayed objective: that no coronavirus patient should fall through the cracks and ensure that they all receive adequate treatment.

