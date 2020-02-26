OFFICIAL – 6 Nations. Ireland-Italy Cancelled due to Coronavirus

The Irish Rugby Federation announced Wednesday 26th February, the cancellation of the 2020 6 Nations Tournament match between Ireland and Italy scheduled for March 7th in Dublin.

The threat hovered, it’s now official: The 6 Nations match between Ireland-Italy is cancelledThe Irish Rugby Federation announced it on Wednesday (February 26th), stressing that due to the coronavirus epidemic currently affecting Italy, the match scheduled for March 7th in Dublin should not take place.


The Irish Federation met today with the Minister of Health, Simon Harris, and the decision was made to cancel the meeting “in the interest of public health”. “We will immediately start working with our Six Nations partners to study the possibility of rescheduling the match and we hope to have an update on this in the coming days,” the IRFU press release said.

Note that the matches of the Women, but also of the U20 between the two nations are also cancelled.

Italy-England also cancelled?

The organizers of the 6 Nations Tournament are following the matter very closely and remained worried about the holding of certain matches during the last two days of the 6 Nations Tournament. At one time, it was planned that Italian supporters would not make the trip to Dublin, in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The match is finally postponed.


A threat hangs over Italy-England, scheduled for March 14th in Rome. We do not see now how this meeting could be maintained. Last weekend, Italy-Scotland for the Women had been cancelled. The coronavirus has already killed eleven people in Italy to date.

