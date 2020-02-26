Snow and Ice: Nine Departments in Northern and Eastern France Placed on Orange Alert

IT WILL FALL: It is Aisne, the Ardennes, the Marne, the Meurthe-et-Moselle, the Meuse, the Moselle, the North, the Pas-de-Calais and the Somme on Orange alert

While some resorts in the Pyrenees are sorely lacking in snow, the latter should be invited to several corners of northern and eastern France, this Thursday. Nine departments have been placed on orange alert for snow and ice, Meteo France announced in its bulletin published this Wednesday afternoon .

These are the Aisne, the Ardennes, the Marne, the Meurthe-et-Moselle, the Meuse, the Moselle, the North, the Pas-de-Calais and the Somme.







Up to 10 cm in the Ardennes and Lorraine

According to Meteo France, this is a “fairly brief and notable snow episode”. The snow “can hold on to the ground and make it slippery,” added the organization. The phenomenon should begin this Thursday at 6 a.m. and last until 6pm.



“ The arrival of a new disturbance on Thursday morning will cause a significant snowfall, first in the Hauts-de-France, then in the north of the Grand-Est region. This episode will be rather brief in duration because the rain will eventually replace the snow; however, the snow intensities will be temporarily marked “, details Météo-France, which adds:” On this episode, the snow accumulations will reach 3 to 6 cm on the departments placed in orange alert, locally up to 10 cm on the relief of Ardennes and the far north of Lorraine. “

