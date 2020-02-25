Loire-Atlantique: A Minor Speeding at 151 km/h at the Wheel of an Audi A3

The teenager tried to make the gendarmes believe that he was driving accompanied

Clearly, the Loire-Atlantique gendarmerie is seeing all the colours at the moment. Two days before the arrest of a person in their thirties without a license driving with 2.2 g of alcohol in the blood from 10 am, the gendarmes had intercepted a minor travelling at more than 150 km/h behind the wheel of a sedan Audi A3, they revealed on Tuesday on Facebook .

The 17-year-old teenager was checked at 151 km / h on a 2×2 lane limited to 110 km/h on Friday ( 100 km/h for young drivers ). Asked to justify himself, he explained that he was in accompanied driving, without any supporting document or disc affixed to his vehicle. An adult did accompany him, but he was only in possession of a probationary license, incompatible with accompanied driving.







The minor was finally handed over to his parents and will be heard later on for “lack of a driving license, speeding and … non-compliance with a stop sign”, adds the gendarmerie.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)