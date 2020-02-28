Coronavirus: The Geneva Motor Show Cancelled

With the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, it is one of the biggest car shows that has just been sidelined by the Swiss Federal Council due to the coronavirus epidemic.

After the exhibition of inventions postponed to the fall and that of haute horlogerie, it is the turn of the Geneva Motor Show, one of the largest motor shows which was to be held from the 5th to the 15th March to be cancelled. 600,000 visitors from around the world were expected.

All major events cancelled

They thus decided to cancel in Switzerland all the demonstrations of more than 1000 people until March 15, 2020, because of the propagation of the coronavirus .

This is an extremely rare decision, commentators explain, explaining that this provision is provided for in article 6 of the Swiss Constitution in the event of a high risk of infection and the spread of disease, entailing a specific risk for public health.

Annulation notamment du Salon de l’Auto de Genève, fait rarissime. Le gouvernement suisse s’apppuie sur l’article 6 de la loi suisse sur les épidémies, pour interdire tous les événements rassemblant plus de 1000 personnes, dès ce matin à 10h: salons, foires, événements sportifs. pic.twitter.com/BqVCNhRdIz — Darius Rochebin (@DariusRochebin) February 28, 2020

