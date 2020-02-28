Coronavirus: The Geneva Motor Show Cancelled

General News Lifestyle
The geneva Motor Show cancelled due to the coronavirus
spanner44Leave a Comment on Coronavirus: The Geneva Motor Show Cancelled

With the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, it is one of the biggest car shows that has just been sidelined by the Swiss Federal Council due to the coronavirus epidemic.

After the exhibition of inventions postponed to the fall and that of haute horlogerie, it is the turn of the Geneva Motor Show, one of the largest motor shows which was to be held from the 5th to the 15th March to be cancelled. 600,000 visitors from around the world were expected.

This cancellation follows a decision of the Federal Council of the Republic of Switzerland and the canton of Geneva, gathered in an extraordinary way this Friday 28th February 2020.


All major events cancelled

They thus decided to cancel in Switzerland all the demonstrations of more than 1000 people until March 15, 2020, because of the propagation of the coronavirus .

This is an extremely rare decision, commentators explain, explaining that this provision is provided for in article 6 of the Swiss Constitution in the event of a high risk of infection and the spread of disease, entailing a specific risk for public health.

Coronavirus: The Geneva Motor Show Cancelled 1

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

Related Posts

A new day of distruption at SNCF with Strike action

SNCF: New Day of Disruption on the First Day of the Holidays

spanner44
3 men were arrested after the attack on the Ritz Place Vendome in Paris

Paris: Armed Robbery at the Ritz, Several Million in Stolen Jewellery

Jason Plant
Vet Affaires have filed for bankruptcy

Commercial Court of Paris : Vet’Affaires in receivership

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of