Coronavirus: Easyjet Cancels Part of its Flights to and from Italy

The company esyjet cancels flights to Italy because of the increase in cases of coronavirus
Friday 28th February 2020, the airline Easyjet decided to cancel certain flights to and from Italy from the 13th to 31st March. The cause: the rise in Coronavirus cases.

Measures are constantly increasing to limit the spread of the coronavirusAfter Air France, the Easyjet airline decided to cancel, this Friday 28th February 2020, certain flights to and from Italy, mainly in the north of the country particularly affected by the epidemic.



By press release, the company specifies:

 “We have made the decision to cancel a number of flights mainly to and from Italy, following a slowdown in demand due to concerns about the Covid-19.”

These cancellations concern flights between March 13 and March 31, 2020, most of which have daily frequencies. He added: “Our procedures for managing communicable diseases are similar to those in effect during the SARS epidemic and other global health emergencies.”

Customers reimbursed

Here is the list of easyJet routes between France and Italy affected by cancellations:


  • Bordeaux-Venice;
  • Paris CDG-Venise;
  • Paris CDG-Milan MXP;
  • Lyon-Naples;
  • Lyon-Venice;
  • Nantes-Milan MXP;
  • Nice Venice

Note that customers affected by these changes will be “contacted and transferred free of charge on other flights operating on the same day,” says the company. They can also benefit from a full refund of their tickets.

In France, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 38.

