Coronavirus: The Number of Cases Increases to 38, announces the Minister of Health

General News
The number of coronavirus cases increased from 18 to 38
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Coronavirus: The Number of Cases Increases to 38, announces the Minister of Health

The number of people infected in France by the virus has greatly increased, announced Olivier Véran, this Thursday 27th February 2020.

From 18 to 38 casesDuring his daily press conference on the coronavirus, this Thursday 27th February 2020, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced a sharp increase in the number of people infected in France.

Read also: Coronavirus: “we have before us an epidemic that is coming”, according to Emmanuel Macron


Investigations “still in progress” are “likely to change this assessment,” said the Minister, adding that among the new cases was “a grouping of 12 cases” related to the 2 patients identified in the Oise.



He added that all the necessary means were put in place on the territory to “curb, limit and delay the spread of the virus”.

Coronavirus: The Number of Cases Increases to 38, announces the Minister of Health 1

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Related Posts

The United Kingdom must leave the European Union on 31 January 2020 after three postponements

Brexit: Juncker Judges Labour Proposal to Renegotiate Deal “Not Realistic”

spanner44
Attack in London: A Woman Killed, Three Injured Students from Concarneau 2

Attack in London: A Woman Killed, Three Injured Students from Concarneau

spanner44

Bastille Day

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of