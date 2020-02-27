Coronavirus: The Number of Cases Increases to 38, announces the Minister of Health

The number of people infected in France by the virus has greatly increased, announced Olivier Véran, this Thursday 27th February 2020.

From 18 to 38 cases. During his daily press conference on the coronavirus, this Thursday 27th February 2020, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced a sharp increase in the number of people infected in France.

Coronavirus: le nombre de cas confirmés en France passe de 18 à 38 (ministre) #AFP pic.twitter.com/tOR7MDFKur — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) February 27, 2020



Investigations “still in progress” are “likely to change this assessment,” said the Minister, adding that among the new cases was “a grouping of 12 cases” related to the 2 patients identified in the Oise.







#Coronavirus : ce soir, nous faisons face à une augmentation sensible du nombre de cas sur notre territoire. Nous mettons en œuvre tous les moyens nécessaires et renforçons nos efforts pour freiner, limiter et retarder la propagation du virus. pic.twitter.com/ubXR56yYbz — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) February 27, 2020



He added that all the necessary means were put in place on the territory to “curb, limit and delay the spread of the virus”.

