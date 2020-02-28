58-Year-Old Woman Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Hospitalised at Nantes University Hospital

The state of health of this 58-year-old patient is reassuring, said the Pays de la Loire Regional Health Agency on Friday 28th February 2020. Update on the situation.

A 58-year-old woman was diagnosed with coronavirus in Nantes, has been confirmed on the 28th February 2020 by the Pays de la Loire regional health agency.

“Reassuring state of health”

On vacation in La Baule (Loire-Atlantique) with her mother, the patient was hospitalized at the Nantes University Hospital this Thursday. She is, moreover, the doctor of the patient hospitalized in Amiens.







“His state of health is reassuring,” said Jean-Jacques Coiplet, the director-general of the regional branch of ARS. “The patient hospitalized at the CHU in Nantes is very symptomatic. There is no chain of transmission or other suspected cases, ”added François Raffi, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department of the Nantes University Hospital.

Three “contact cases” identified

According to the ARS, three people living in Loire-Atlantique have been identified as “contact cases” and will be followed up for the next 14 days. It is the mother of the 58-year-old patient and two of her relatives, “said François Raffi. They were also hospitalized in Nantes and placed in solitary confinement.

"To date, 75 possible cases have been investigated in the Pays de la Loire," announced Jean-Jacques Coiplet, the managing director.







In Nantes, the CHU has set up an exceptional outpatient reception for patients who have been in contact with a patient or who have stayed in an area where the virus is active. Only people with symptoms should call 15.

Angers University Hospital will soon be able to detect the coronavirus

The CHU laboratory will be open exceptionally on weekends to carry out coronavirus screening. Since Tuesday, February 25, he is able to perform 90 per day. “The result is obtained within six to 24 hours,” says Professor François Raffi.

10 people, tested yesterday in Nantes, will know in the evening if they are positive or not for the coronavirus. The Angers University Hospital will be operational in around ten days.

According to the latest report presented Thursday evening by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, the coronavirus epidemic has affected at least 38 people in France. Twelve are cured, two died.

Practical information:

A telephone information platform is available on 0800 130 000 (free call) for all non-medical questions. A number will be available from Monday 2 March for residents of Pays de la Loire.

