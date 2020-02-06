Coronavirus: Air France-KLM Extends the Suspension of its Flights to China until March 15th

The airline decided on Thursday 6th February 2020, to extend this measure “after reassessment of all the elements” concerning the virus which killed 536 people in China.

The decision fell on Thursday morning: Air France-KLM extends the suspension of all its flights to and from China until March 15th, 2020.

On January 30, the airline announced the suspension of all flights to Shanghai and Beijing until February 9, 2020. The extension of this measure was decided “after a reassessment of all the elements at its disposal”, writes the company in a press release.

Progressive resumption possible on March 16th

The gradual resumption of flights is scheduled for March 16, continues Air France-KLM:

“As of March 16, 2020, depending on the evolution of the situation, Air France and KLM plan to gradually resume their operations from / to Shanghai and Beijing by alternating a daily flight to each destination. “

The flights will thus be able to be carried out initially via Paris with Air France or via Amsterdam with KLM.

“The return to the normal flight program is scheduled for March 29th, 2020,” it says. “The resumption of Air France flights from/to Wuhan is also scheduled for March 29th, 2020.”







The toll of the epidemic caused by the new coronavirus in mainland China has reached 563 dead, according to the latest figures released on Thursday 6th February 2020, and restrictive measures have been extended across the country and abroad.

