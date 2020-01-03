Strike of 3rd January. New RATP Bus Depot Block in Créteil

The strikers protesting the pension reform met around 4 a.m. at the RATP bus depot in Créteil on Friday.

This Friday morning, activists and strikers protesting against the government’s pension reform project met in Val-de-Marne, in Créteil. They participated in a blockage of the RATP bus depot located in the city. The departmental union of the CGT of Val-de-Marne indicates that several professions participated in the movement: “Railway workers, teachers, local workers, and various depots in support and solidarity”. Union representatives from Henri-Mondor Hospital were also present on site.



Around 7.30am, the police intervened on the spot to unblock the buses.

Comme chaque matin, la @prefpolice est mobilisée afin de procéder au déblocage des centres de dépôt de bus.

A 07h30, intervention en cours des #FDO sur les sites de Créteil et de Fontenay aux roses. pic.twitter.com/kSSBJ8uyHS — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) 3 January 2020



The Paris police headquarters has announced that the Créteil depot, as well as the other Ile-de-France depots, will be unlocked at around 8am.

#circulation A 08h, la @prefpolice avait débloqué l’ensemble des sites de dépôt de bus. pic.twitter.com/fJHjzFldNB — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) 3 January 2020

