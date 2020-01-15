Recipe Ideas: Let’s Cook Seasonal Vegetables

In winter too, vegetables are good! Here’s how to highlight carrot, leek, endive and other butternut …

Endive cream soup with cheddar

For 6 people: 4 North Pearl endives, 1 large potato, 50 g grated cheddar, 2 large tsp. fresh goat cheese, 1 cube of vegetable broth, 10 g of butter, 1 tsp. 1 tsp sugar (optional) coffee curry powder (optional), salt and pepper.

Rinse the endives, remove the heels and coarsely mince them. Peel the potato and dice it. In a casserole dish, melt the butter then sauté the endives over low heat with the potatoes and the curry for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, dilute the bouillon cube in 750 ml of lukewarm water. Add the sugar and vegetable broth to the casserole dish. Salt, pepper and mix. Cook for about 20 minutes.

Then add the fresh goat cheese and mix everything to obtain a velvety texture. Pour the velouté into small bowls or verrines and sprinkle with grated cheddar. Serve immediately.







Carrot Tatin from Mont-Saint-Michel Bay

For 4 people: 500 g carrots from Mont-Saint-Michel, 2 rolls of puff pastry, 2 tbsp. thyme honey, fresh thyme, salt and pepper, butter.

Wash and peel the carrots from Mont-Saint-Michel, cut them into thin rings and in a saucepan of boiling salted water, let them cook for about 15 minutes. Melt the butter in a pan and caramelize the carrots with the honey. Add pepper and sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves or rosemary.

Cut 4 rounds, the size of tart molds, into the puff pastry. Garnish the mussels with carrots, let cool and cover with a disc of dough. Bake for 15 minutes at 180 ° c (th.6).

Serve hot with a teaspoon of curry cream for the gourmet.

Roasted Butternut Squash with Fondant Reblochon

For 4 people: 1 butternut squash, 1 reblochon, 2 cloves of garlic, 500 g of small grenaille potatoes, 200 g of very thin slices of smoked breast.

Cut the butternut in half and dig to remove the seeds. If necessary, cut a small piece of skin so that they stand straight in a dish. Put them in an oven preheated to 180 ° C for 20 minutes of cooking.

During this time, wash the potatoes then cook them for 10 minutes in boiling salted water, drain. Wrap each potato with a piece of smoked bacon.

Peel and chop the cloves of garlic. Remove the crust from the reblochon and cut it into small dice. Take the butternut dish out of the oven. Garnish the cavity of the half-squash with the cheese and garlic, arrange the small potatoes around and return to the oven for another 25 minutes of cooking.

Tip: sprinkle with chives and serve with skewers to dip the potatoes in the melted cheese.

Sautéed chicken wok with soy and carrots from the Bay of Mont-Saint-Michel and leeks from Normandy

For 4 people: 600 g of sliced ​​chicken meat, 1 finely minced chilli, 2 cm of peeled and grated ginger, 200 g of bean sprouts, 200 g of Normandy leeks in slices, 2 carrots from the Bay of Mont- Saint-Michel in sticks, 1 bunch of young red onions in slices, 150 ml of chicken broth, 4 tbsp. chopped cilantro, 3 tsp. oyster sauce, vegetable oil.

Season the meat with salt and pepper. Heat a drizzle of oil in a wok and brown the meat there. Remove it from the wok and keep it warm under aluminium foil. Brown the chilli and ginger for 1 minute without stirring, then add all the vegetables, except the young onions. Fry for 3 minutes then pours in the broth. Place the lid on the wok and simmer for a few minutes. Stir in meat and season with oyster sauce. Garnish with parsley and young onions. Serve with noodles.

