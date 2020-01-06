Finistère: The Hunter Misses his Target, the Bullet Ends up in a Kitchen

The bullet crossed the window before ending in the wall of the house

The big fright. On Sunday, a family living in Plouigneau, very close to Morlaix ( Finistère ), saw a hunter’s shot finish in the wall of their kitchen. According to information in the Telegram, the man behind the rifle was aiming at a boar but had missed his target.

Before hitting the kitchen wall, the ball first crossed the bay window, then ricocheted against a wall, specifies the Breton daily. Alerted, the gendarmerie was able to find the author of the shooting, who was participating in a hunting party with about fifteen people.

This 60-year-old man admitted to having missed his target. The blood alcohol test was negative. The man should, however, be heard on Monday by the gendarmes.

