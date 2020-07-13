Actress Kelly Preston Dies of Breast Cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston, who starred in blockbuster movies like “Jerry Maguire” or “Twins”, died of breast cancer at the age of 57, her husband John Travolta announced on Sunday 12th July

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my splendid wife Kelly has lost the fight she has been waging for two years against breast cancer,” wrote the actor on Instagram. “She courageously fought with the love and support of many people. “

A family representative told American speciality magazine, People, that she died on Sunday morning. “Wishing to fight her battle in private, she has been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her close family and friends,” this representative told People.

« Twins », « Jerry Maguire »

Born October 13, 1962, in Hawaii, Kelly Preston studied theatre at the University of Southern California (USC). She had become famous with her role in the comedy “Twins” in 1988, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. She has appeared in dozens of movies and TV series during her career.

In the romantic comedy “Jerry Maguire” (1996), which also played Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger, she embodied the ex-fiancée of the main character.

She married John Travolta in 1991. The couple had three children, the oldest of whom died in 2009 at the age of 16.

