France Tightens Social Media and School Phone Rules for Teenagers

France’s New Digital Safety Law: What Families Need to Know

France has approved one of Europe’s most significant digital safety reforms, introducing new restrictions on social media access for children under the age of 15 while strengthening mobile phone policies in schools. The measures are designed to improve children’s wellbeing, reduce cyberbullying and encourage healthier use of digital technology, but they have also raised important questions about privacy, enforcement and what the new rules will mean for families living in France.

If you’re wondering how the law affects expat families, existing social media accounts, schools and everyday life, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide explaining everything currently known, including the implementation timeline, practical advice for parents and answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Read our complete guide to France’s New Digital Safety Law here →