France Introduces €2 Tax on Non-EU Parcels

From March 1, France introduces a €2 tax per item on small parcels from outside the EU — aimed at reducing cheap imports and fast fashion sales.

Starting March 1, 2026, France will introduce a new €2 tax per item on all small parcels imported from countries outside the European Union. This move targets budget-friendly e-commerce giants like Shein, Temu, and AliExpress, which have boomed by offering ultra-cheap clothing and accessories to French and European buyers.

What Is Changing from March 1?

Under this new rule, any imported item worth less than €150 and shipped from a non-EU country will be subject to the new “small parcel tax.”

The €2 fee will apply per item , not per parcel.

Even if multiple items are shipped in one box, each qualifies separately .

The tax is collected by importers or transporters , then passed on to France’s tax authorities.

Consumers will likely see the cost reflected in checkout prices on major shopping platforms.

This new charge was confirmed by the French government and included in the 2026 Finance Law, which aims to make low-cost fast fashion imports less appealing and encourage more sustainable consumption habits.

Why France Introduced This Tax

France’s Customs Service reported an explosion in online imports over the past few years:

773 million parcels entered France in 2024 — up from 170 million in 2022 .

The average item value dropped from €11.30 to €6.40 , with more than half costing less than €3.50.

EU-wide, about 4.6 billion small parcels arrived in 2024 — 91% from China.

These figures illustrate how ultra-cheap imports have become the norm. Critics argue this undercuts both European retailers and environmental goals, as such products often have short lifespans and encourage wasteful consumption patterns.

A Transitional Step Toward an EU-Wide Solution

This French measure won’t be permanent. According to Service-public.fr, the national €2 tax will only run until December 31, 2026, when a Europe-wide version is expected to take over.

Starting July 1, 2026, the European Union will introduce a €3 flat customs fee per item category for the same type of small imports. This reform, agreed in December 2025 by the EU Council of Economic and Financial Affairs (Ecofin), will harmonize rules across member states.

Could Retailers Evade the Tax?

Some analysts warn that major platforms may attempt to bypass the measure by:

Redirecting their logistics through existing EU-based warehouses (for example, in Poland or Spain).

Slightly raising retail prices to offset the fee.

Increasing their use of “intra-EU” listings that appear to ship from within Europe.

Even so, the policy sends a clear signal: importing ultra-cheap goods at massive volume is no longer cost-free for e-commerce giants.

What It Means for Consumers

While two euros per item may sound modest, it will quickly add up for shoppers who make frequent small purchases from outside the EU. For example:

Buying three budget tops from China via Temu? That’s an extra €6 in tax.

Ordering a phone case and charger from AliExpress? Another €4 added to your bill.

For European consumers, it may push them to compare EU-based alternatives more seriously — or to reconsider whether an impulse buy is worth it.

The Bigger Picture: Rethinking E-Commerce Growth

This measure comes amid growing pressure on governments to curb the environmental impact of global e-commerce and support local economies. France, often seen as a regulatory pioneer within the EU, is again leading the charge with a short-term national fix ahead of broader European reform.

In the longer term, the EU-wide €3 levy aims to level the playing field for European manufacturers and improve oversight of the billions of small parcels entering member states each year.

In Short

France’s €2-per-item import tax marks a new phase in Europe’s effort to regulate the flood of cheap online imports. While its direct economic effect remains to be seen, it clearly signals a shift toward fairer trade and more sustainable consumption for Europe’s digital shoppers.