Thomas Coville Smashes Around-the-World Sailing Record

A 40-Day Triumph at Sea

French sailor Thomas Coville and his crew aboard Sodebo Ultim 3 have made history, setting a new Trophée Jules Verne world record after completing their non-stop circumnavigation in 40 days, 10 hours, 45 minutes, and 50 seconds.

They crossed the finish line off Ouessant, Brittany, early on January 25, 2026, breaking the previous record set in 2017 by Francis Joyon’s IDEC Sport by an impressive 12 hours and 44 minutes.

For Coville, one of France’s most respected ocean racing veterans, this victory marks the crowning achievement of decades of perseverance and passion for speed under sail.

Record-Breaking Journey

Departing from Ouessant on December 15, 2025, Coville and his six crewmates embarked on a breathtaking 28,315-nautical-mile journey — roughly 52,440 kilometres — around the planet.

Their average speed? A staggering 27.17 knots (nearly 50 km/h). Along the way, they shattered every intermediate record previously logged during the Jules Verne Trophy routes:

Equator crossing

Cape of Good Hope

Cape Leeuwin

Cape Horn

In particular, their Pacific Ocean crossing was completed in just 7 days, 12 hours, and 4 minutes — beating even previous solo records set by François Gabart in 2017.

Sailing Through the Storm

The voyage’s conclusion was anything but calm. As Coville’s team neared home, Storm Ingrid lashed the Atlantic with 10-metre waves and winds exceeding 100 km/h.

“We’ve had quite a meeting with nature,” Coville said from onboard Saturday. “The last 36 hours were the toughest — we broke more things than during the entire world tour.”

Despite the challenge, the team navigated flawlessly, crossing the finish line at dawn, exhausted but victorious.

A Hard-Earned Dream Realised

This success crowns Coville’s third attempt at the Jules Verne Trophy since 2020 and his first victory as skipper after previous participations alongside Olivier de Kersauson (1997) and Franck Cammas (2010).

Now aged 57, Coville joins an elite group of sailors who have not only battled the world’s toughest seas but emerged holding one of maritime racing’s most prestigious titles.

“This record isn’t just about speed — it’s a story of endurance, teamwork, and trust,” Coville told reporters upon arrival in Brest, where hundreds gathered to greet the triumphant crew.

What Is the Trophée Jules Verne?

The Trophée Jules Verne is one of the most legendary challenges in modern sailing — an award for the fastest crewed circumnavigation of the globe under sail, without stopping and without assistance.

Named after the French novelist Jules Verne, it’s inspired by his adventure classic Around the World in Eighty Days, though sailors now aim to do it in just over 40 days — powered purely by the wind.

Why It Matters

Coville’s record is more than a sporting triumph — it’s a celebration of French maritime excellence and technological innovation in ocean racing.

The Sodebo Ultim 3, a cutting-edge trimaran, demonstrated both human resilience and engineering mastery, reinforcing France’s status as a global leader in high-performance sailing.

The Legacy of a Record

As Sodebo Ultim 3 returned to Brest amid roaring applause, one thing became clear: the spirit of adventure that Jules Verne once imagined is alive and thriving — only now, it wears foul-weather gear and races at 50 km/h across the roaring forties.

Coville and his team have not just broken a record — they’ve written a new chapter in maritime history.