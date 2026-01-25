Union Calls for Urgent Debate on AI and Jobs

As artificial intelligence continues reshaping industries, France’s largest trade union, the CFDT (French Democratic Confederation of Labour), is calling for an “urgent social dialogue” to address the growing impact of AI on jobs. From banks to tech firms, a new wave of mass layoffs has ignited debate over whether companies are using AI as an excuse for cost-cutting.

Rising Layoffs Attributed to AI

Within just a few weeks, several major French companies have announced job cuts linked to AI-driven restructuring:

Société Générale , one of France’s biggest banks, plans to cut 1,800 jobs by 2027.

Capgemini, the IT and consulting giant, aims to reduce its French workforce by up to 2,400 roles — about 7% of its staff.

Both groups argue these measures will “accelerate automation and AI integration” to improve efficiency and competitiveness. Yet, to many observers, the speed of these transitions raises questions about fairness and proper worker consultation.

“AI Doesn’t Eliminate Jobs—Companies Do”

CFDT’s secretary-general Marylise Léon has sharply criticized what she calls a “reflexive productivity mindset”, where firms use AI advancements mainly to justify downsizing.

“It’s not artificial intelligence that destroys jobs — it’s how companies choose to implement it,” Léon said. “There’s no technological determinism. The real issue is how organizations adapt, and that must include protecting the role of people at work.”

This statement resonates with many workers who worry that AI is being introduced without transparency or negotiation, shifting the burden of change onto employees.

The “Fait Accompli” Strategy: AI Without Consultation

Léon condemned companies for adopting a “fait accompli” approach — implementing AI tools without consulting employee representatives or unions.

According to a recent Syndex barometer, around 75% of worker representatives reported that AI systems were introduced in their workplace without prior discussion or approval. Even more concerning, 6% of managers acknowledged that AI has already prompted planned layoffs.

This data reveals a pattern: technological upgrades are happening, but workers are rarely part of the conversation.

CFDT’s Call for an Inclusive AI Transition

The CFDT is demanding that businesses make social dialogue a central part of their digital transformation strategies. The union warns that ignoring the human factor in AI integration risks social unrest, skills mismatch, and long-term inequality.

The union’s recommendations include:

Establishing mandatory AI impact assessments before job reorganization.

Providing training and upskilling for employees affected by automation.

Creating joint committees to oversee technological adoption and its effects.

Promoting ethical AI use that complements human work rather than replaces it.

A Broader European Concern

France isn’t alone. Across Europe, unions and policymakers are raising the same alarms. The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) has urged the EU to regulate how companies deploy AI in the workplace, emphasizing worker protection, transparency, and accountability.

As AI adoption accelerates, the debate reflects a deeper question: Can technology serve both productivity and humanity?

The Bottom Line

AI is transforming work faster than most policy frameworks can cope with. For unions like the CFDT, the goal isn’t to stop innovation — it’s to ensure that automation enhances, rather than erases, human contribution. The coming years could define whether Europe’s AI revolution becomes a story of shared progress or deepening inequality.