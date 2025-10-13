Thinking About Keeping Chickens in France? Here’s What You Should Know First

Dreaming of fresh eggs and country living? Here’s what you should know before keeping chickens in France — from costs and coop setup to how many hens your family really needs.

More and more families in France are discovering the simple pleasure and practicality of keeping chickens at home. Whether you live in the countryside or a small village, fresh eggs and a touch of self-sufficiency are tempting rewards. But before you rush out to buy your first hens, it’s worth knowing what’s really involved — from costs and coop setup to how many chickens a family actually needs.

Our new in-depth guide breaks down everything you should consider, including the differences between home-laid and shop-bought eggs, the legalities of keeping poultry, and how to choose the right breeds for your household. It’s a practical, realistic look at chicken keeping in France for those dreaming of a more sustainable rural lifestyle.

