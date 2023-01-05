ATP: “If I can’t go”… Novak Djokovic Resigned to the Idea of ​​Missing Indian Wells and Miami in March

TENNIS: Unvaccinated, the Serb tennis player, Novak Djokovic is banned from travelling to American soil

Novak Djokovic said he was resigned on Thursday and that he might miss more tournaments in the United States this season due to his refusal to get a coronavirus shot. The former world number 1 is expected to miss the prestigious tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami after the American authorities have planned to extend in time the obligation for international visitors to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I’ve seen it, but I don’t think it’s official yet, so when it’s official we can talk about it,” the Serbian, 21-time Grand Slam winner, said in Adelaide where he qualified Thursday for the quarter-finals of this preparation tournament for the Australian Open.

Mauvaise nouvelle pour Djokovic ! 👀 L’administration américaine des Transports a prolongé jusqu’au 9 avril prochain son interdiction d’entrée sur le territoire pour les étrangers non vaccinés. Il ne devrait donc pas pouvoir jouer à Indian Wells et Miami ! © Zuma / Panoramic pic.twitter.com/sUdTBl3VmG — Tennis Magazine (@TennisMagazine1) January 4, 2023

“You know my position, so that’s it,” he replied when reporters at a press conference referred to this recent statement by the US Transportation Security Administration ( ASD). “I hope I can play, but if I can’t go, I can’t go,” the 35-year-old added.

Ranking implications

The TSA has reportedly decided to extend the ban on unvaccinated non-US citizens from entering the United States until April, with the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells taking place from March 6th to 19th and that of Miami from March 19th to April 2nd. Last year, Djokovic was unable to participate in American tournaments, including Indian Wells and Miami in the spring, and the US Open in late August due to his vaccination status.

With 4,820 points in the ATP ranking, the Serb slipped to 5th place in the world. In the event of a double package, Djokovic would give up on the 2,000 points promised to the winner of the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments. The Belgrade native won back-to-back titles in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.