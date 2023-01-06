Premier League: Beaten by Manchester City, Chelsea Continues to Sink into Crisis

FOOTBALL: The Blues lost for the 5th time in eight games and are now 10th in the championship, a long way from European places

Nothing is going well at Chelsea . Decimated by injuries – Kanté, Mount, Fofana, Mendy, Chilwell at kick-off, Sterling and Pusilic during the match – the Blues recorded their fifth defeat in the last eight games on Thursday evening. Not the most infamous, on the smallest of scores against Manchester City after resisting for a good hour, but still: the winner of the 2021 Champions League is sinking, 10th in the Premier League 19 points behind leader Arsenal and already 10 points from the qualifying places for the C1.

Under the eyes of Benoît Badiashile, whose recruitment was formalized during the day from Monaco, and American President Todd Boehly, Chelsea bowed to a goal from Riyad Mahrez (63rd), whose entry into play, coupled with that of Jack Grealish, changed the face of the match.

Deliquescence

The triple substitution made in the 68th by Graham Potter to try to overturn the meeting speaks volumes about the current problems of the Blues, who placed their salvation in the feet of kids Connor Gallagher (22), Omari Hutchinson (19) and Lewis Hall (18). Insufficient, of course, to shake up the armada of Pep Guardiola.

Not spared by hard knocks, the London club can also say that it has not done everything lately to avoid such a situation. Since his takeover of the club from Roman Abramovich, Boehly has been dismissed with a vengeance in the sports management and the staff, in particular, that in charge of injuries, ending with Thomas Tuchel in September. The approximately 300 million euros invested since in recruitment have so far not brought much added value.

If he does not quickly recover a few executives, or even one or two additional recruits during this winter transfer window, Graham Potter will have a hard time raising the bar, while his next match will be a 32nd final of the European Cup. England, in three days at… Manchester City.