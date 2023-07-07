Tour de France 2023: Third Sprint Victory for Jasper Philipsen on Stage 7

This Friday 7th July, the seventh stage of the Tour de France saw Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) offer himself a third victory in the sprint in Bordeaux. He was ahead of Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty). He is the current best sprinter in the world.

Jasper Philipsen is unstoppable! The Belgian from the Alpecin-Deceuninck team signed a third victory in the sprint on the Tour de France, during the seventh stage, this Friday 7th July.

Led on a silver platter by Mathieu Van der Poel, the best sprinter in the world stalled before producing a violent effort when Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team), in search of a record 35th victory on the Grande Boucle, the Doubled. The Tour de France green jersey won ahead of the Briton and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty).

The French animated the race

The day was punctuated by the strong heat on the Gironde roads and by the breakaway of Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), who left on a breakaway with three other competitors who quickly backpedalled to leave him alone in the lead. A parade of sorts.

Fortunately for the rider from the Breton formation, Nans Peters (AG2R Citroën Team) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) decided to come back to his level for a magnificent last stand. The three fugitives did more than resist the peloton’s return. In difficulty in the only difficulty of the day, the Côte de Béguey, Guglielmi left his two compatriots in the lead. These two gave the peloton a cold sweat, which only came back to their height three kilometres from the end. To the delight of Jasper Philipsen…

In the general classification, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) did not have to worry about his golden tunic. He remains the leader of this Tour de France 2023.