Super U, Hyper U: Recall of compotes for children everywhere in France

FOOD: Small gourds have too high levels of patulin, a mycotoxin dangerous to health

Be careful if you have compotes for children in your cupboards. A batch of Mat & Lou brand water bottles, sold in U brand stores, has been the subject of a recall procedure since Tuesday, reports Actu.fr.

The compotes were marketed throughout France in the chain’s various stores (Super U, Hyper U). This is lot L8937, which concerns apple strawberry-apple apricot gourds without added sugar of 6×90 g, specifies the official website Rappel Conso. The date of minimum durability of the compotes is set at October 1, 2023.

A risk of gastrointestinal disorders

These compote gourds contain too high levels of patulin, a mycotoxin resulting from the presence of various microscopic mould-producing fungi. According to ANSES, high ingestion of patulin can cause gastrointestinal disorders, ulcerations, distentions, haemorrhages and kidney disorders.

Consumers are therefore advised not to eat these compotes and to destroy them. They can also bring them back to the store for a refund. This option is possible until March 5, 2023, the end date of the recall procedure, in the U sign where the compote gourds were purchased.