World Cup 2022: Argentinian Fans Insult Kylian Mbappé and the French with a Racist Song

FOOTBALL: A camera from the TyC Sport channel shows Argentinian fans singing a racist chant against Kylian Mbappé and the French team

Is it the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup, marked by the defeat of their favorites (4-3) and a double from Kylian Mbappé, who is still struggling to pass to these Argentine supporters? Pure stupidity? Or a (not) subtle mix of the two?

Still, a group of Albiceleste fans present in Qatar sang a particularly despicable song against the French team in general and the PSG striker in particular in front of the cameras of the Argentine channel TyC Sport .

During this broadcast on Tuesday, it is therefore a question of players who “play in France but all come from Angola”. And, for Mbappé: “his mother is Nigerian, his father Cameroonian but on the papers, French nationality”.

The journalist present in Doha ended up interrupting the raging supporters, but the damage was done.