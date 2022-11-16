Meteo France places Paris and the Ile-de-France in yellow alert for violent winds

Météo France predicts strong winds in 46 departments, including Île-de-France. Strong gusts are expected in the evening this Wednesday 16th November 2022.

Since Wednesday 16th November 2022, Météo France has placed Paris and Île-de-France on yellow alert due to a risk of high winds. According to the forecast, gusts are expected in the evening and night of Thursday 17th November 2022.

Strong gales are expected in the evening

The weather is still calm in Paris, but the situation could change during the day. Strong gales anticipated by the meteorological institute should be active between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., indicating the alert issued by Météo France .

Paris is one of the 46 departments placed in yellow vigilance. The northwest of the country is affected by this depression.

All forecasts can be found on the Météo France website , the data is updated several times a day.