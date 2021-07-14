Coronavirus in Corsica: New health restrictions in Balagne and Saint-Florent

In these very touristy areas of Corsica, bars and restaurants will close at 11 p.m. from July 14th to August 1st

As the tourist season begins in Corsica, the rise in Covid-19 cases comes at the worst time. The prefect of Haute-Corse François Ravier had yet to resolve to announce Tuesday evening new restrictive measures, applicable from July 14th to August 1st, in Balagne and Saint-Florent. These measures will be felt from this Wednesday with the ban on fireworks for the National Bastille Day .

In these micro regions highly acclaimed by tourists, bars and restaurants will close at 11 pm. while having to respect a limit of 50% indoors and outdoors. Music is also prohibited inside these establishments, as is consumption while standing. Finally, travel within these businesses must be carried out with a mask.

Restrictions

In addition, festive and family events indoors and outdoors cannot bring together more than 50 people. Same obligations for open-air festivals forced to close at 11pm: “people welcomed have a seat, wearing a mask is compulsory at all times and the sale of drinks and food is prohibited”, specifies the prefect’s decree. Paradoxically, nightclubs , subject to the health pass, are not affected by these new measures. On the other hand, concerts in closed places are prohibited until August 1 throughout the department.

These restrictions result from the clear increase in the number of positive cases in Saint-Florent, and more particularly in Balagne, following festive events. The incidence rate there is 380, ie 7.6 times the alert threshold set at 50. The prefecture’s services indicate that 80% of these new contaminations are linked to the Delta variant. The rest of the island is currently not affected by this turn of the sanitary screw.