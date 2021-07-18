Gabriel Attal threatens: "It's either general vaccination or the viral tsunami"

In the columns of the Parisian, he urges the French to be vaccinated and castigates those who demonstrated this Saturday against the new health measures, announced Monday by Emmanuel Macron.

In the columns of the Parisian, he urges the French to be vaccinated and castigates those who demonstrated this Saturday against the new health measures, announced Monday by Emmanuel Macron.

“There is a hard-working and proactive France, which wants to put the virus behind it and work. It is largely in the majority. And then there is a capricious and defeatist fringe, very in the minority, which would be happy to remain in chaos and inactivity, ”denounces the spokesperson for the government.

For Gabriel Attal, it is out of the question that “the choice of the unvaccinated weighs on that of the vaccinated”.

“We must be clear,” he warns: “from now on, it is either general vaccination or the viral tsunami, there is no alternative. ”

“I call on each of the 37 million vaccinated to help us there, in his family, friendly or professional circle, by convincing those who still hesitate to be vaccinated”, he declares.