Covid-19: Google Clearly Shows if your Vacation Destination Requires a Quarantine

TRAVEL: It is possible to activate an e-mail alert to be informed in the event of a change in the quarantine measures

With the gradual lifting of health restrictions linked to the coronavirus in several countries, the desire to travel is resuming. And Google has decided to make it easier to plan your next vacation, reports Phonandroid.

In a blog post entitled “Some useful tools for when you are ready to travel”, the American firm presents this Wednesday several improvements in this direction. Google has recently seen an increase in travel-related searches. Many of them revolved around health measures and restrictions related to abroad.

An e-mail in case of change

Thus, the search engine will clearly indicate whether the country you are searching on imposes a quarantine on foreign travellers. The information will be clearly displayed in a Covid-19 stamped insert at the top of the page. Google will specify the duration of the quarantine, the need to present a negative PCR test and any other obligations.

It will also be possible to create an alert by e-mail in order to be informed if the country modifies these measures. Other tools have been introduced, including a new feature on Google Maps to integrate various accommodations into a road trip itinerary.