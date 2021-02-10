Water Vapour Discovered in the Atmosphere of Mars

SPACE: Water evaporates as hydrogen from Martian atmosphere, two British scientists say

Things are happening over our heads. And more precisely, around Mars, the red planet. In addition to placing the respective probes of the Emirates and China into orbit around Mars, two British scientists said Wednesday they had detected water vapour escaping from the Martian atmosphere. A new clue that could support the thesis that the red planet once housed life.

It is widely believed that Mars possessed abundant water in liquid form in the past, along with lakes and rivers. Today, all the water on the planet is mostly locked in its ice caps or underground.

Understanding of the evolution of water on Mars upset

But according to a new study published in the journal Science Advances by two British researchers at the Open University, some of this water still evaporates, in the form of hydrogen escaping from the Martian atmosphere.

The discovery was made thanks to a small device called NOMAD – placed on board the ExoMars probe of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Roscosmos – which measures the light passing through the planet’s atmosphere. “The NOMAD instrument is fundamentally changing our understanding of the evolution of water on Mars,” said Dr. Manish Patel, co-author of the study.

“A key element” to unravel the mysteries of Mars

According to this senior lecturer in Planetary Sciences, the instrument “gives unprecedented knowledge of the isotopes of water in the atmosphere of Mars as a function of both time and their location” on the planet, a “crucial element to understand how Mars lost its water over time ”, and therefore how its“ habitability has changed throughout its history ”.

Sue Horne, head of space exploration at the British Space Agency, she said that this research was “a key element in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the red planet”.

“Understanding water vapor on Mars will help us answer the essential question: was there life on Mars? ”, She added.