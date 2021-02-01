Flu Cases in England Have Fallen by More than 95% to Levels Not Seen in 130 Years

Jason Plant

Flu cases in England have fallen by more than 95% to levels not seen in 130 years.

Data experts from the Royal College of General Practices (RCGP) said that during the third week of January – usually a peak period for influenza – the number of influenza-like illnesses reported to doctors was 0.9 per 100,000 people, compared to an average of 27 over five years.

Experts believe that containment played a role in eliminating the flu, even if the “coronavirus” has not been eliminated.

John McCauley, director of the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Center for Influenza Reference and Research and one of the world’s foremost influenza experts, said: “The last time we had a rate also low was when we were still counting only flu deaths, and that was in 1888, before the flu pandemic of 1889-90.

