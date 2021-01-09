Disappearance of a Boeing 737: Indonesian company Sriwijawa Air lost contact shortly after takeoff

The Boeing 737 was on an internal Indonesian flight between Jakarta and Pontianak

The Indonesian company Sriwijawa Air lost contact with a Boeing 737 shortly after takeoff from the capital Jakarta on Saturday, said the Ministry of Transport. There were 62 people on board.

The flight from Jakarta Soekarno-Hata International Airport normally takes 90 minutes to reach Pontianak but disappeared from radar a few minutes after take-off as it flew over the Java Sea. The low-cost company said it was investigating and rescuing.

Boeing still in turmoil?

“A Sriwijaya Air aircraft connecting Jakarta to Pontianak” on the island of Borneo “lost contact” shortly after 2:40 pm local time, Transport Ministry spokesman Adita Irawati told AFP.

In October 2018, 189 people died in a Boeing 737 MAX crash that crashed into the Java Sea some 12 minutes after takeoff. This accident and another involving the same model in Ethiopia have been blamed on technical flaws and the US aircraft manufacturer was fined $ 2.5 billion this week for misleading authorities in the process. device approval.