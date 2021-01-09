Demi Lovato’s Manager Announces Hers Return to the Studio

MUSIC : “Tell Me You Love Me”, Demi Lovato last album, dates back to 2017

Demi Lovato is back in the studio and everything suggests that she is working on the highly anticipated successor to Tell Me You Love Me , her latest album which dates back to 2017.

It is Scooter Braun, the singer’s manager but also that of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, who announced the news in a very concise tweet: “Demi is in the studio”. Obviously, the reaction of the fans was not long in coming as their patience was severely tested.

A smooth return

Lately Demi Lovato has appeared on a few collaborations after many months of slack. Lately, we can hear his voice on Monsters from All Time Low, a title on which blackbear also appears, or on OK Not To Be OK with Marshmello.

This last title was released on September 10 for World Suicide Prevention Day, an important issue for the artist who has fought against depression since childhood.