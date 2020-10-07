Coronavirus: Record of Contaminations this Wednesday, New Detailed Restrictions Tomorrow, Announces Macron

EPIDEMIC: Traveling in the Alpes-Maritimes, Emmanuel Macron announced that he had held a Defense Council on the epidemic this Wednesday morning

While more than 18,700 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that there would be “more restrictions” in the coming days in areas where the virus is circulating too fast.

“This morning I held a Defense Council on the subject”, announced Emmanuel Macron live from Saint-Martin-Vésubie, in the Alpes-Maritimes. Announcements will be made Thursday by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, during his weekly update, he added.

A coronavirus case record

“The epidemic continues to mount,” continued the president. “In places where things circulate too quickly, in particular where it circulates a lot among the elderly, and where we see more and more beds occupied in emergencies, we must move towards more restrictions, like those we has known, for example, in the Bouches-du-Rhône or in Paris and the inner suburbs, ” argued the Head of State.

This Wednesday, 18,746 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in France, a record since deconfinement. The index closely monitored by health authorities, the test positivity rate jumped to 9.1%. Since Tuesday, 96 additional clusters are under investigation, it is 1,267 in all. 80 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 32,445 coronavirus deaths.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)