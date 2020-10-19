Coronavirus in Montpellier: The Indoor Swimming Pools are Closed, Except for Schools and High-Level Athletes

EPIDEMIC: Only the outdoor pools of the Neptune Center and Christine-Caron in Montpellier remain open due to the coronavirus

Due to a decree from the Hérault prefecture, published on Saturday, the indoor swimming pools in the metropolis of Montpellier (Hérault) are now closed.

Only school or student groups, minors, as part of a supervised activity, and high-level professional athletes will have access to the structures, indicate the services of the Montpellier metropolis, this Monday morning.

Only the outdoor pools of the Neptune Nautical Center and the Christine-Caron swimming pool remain open to the public, at the usual times “for the moment”. But, to respect the curfew established in the metropolis, these places now close at 8 p.m.

