Coronavirus in Finistère: An Ehpad in quarantine after thirty positive cases

EPIDEMIC: Residents of the Plougourvest nursing home in Finistère were placed in isolation in a single room due to positive coronavirus cases

A cluster was detected this weekend within the Saint-Michel nursing home at Plougourvest in Finistère, reports Le Télégramme. On Friday, two patients at the establishment had been diagnosed positive for coronavirus Covid-19, forcing management to conduct a large screening campaign on Saturday.

Of the 270 tests performed, 27 residents and four staff members tested positive. One of the residents was hospitalized at the Morlaix hospital centre. “The other residents do not inspire concern but they are the subject of close surveillance”, indicates the management of the nursing home quoted by the daily.

Visits prohibited for 15 days

After the discovery of the positive cases, the 27 infected patients were grouped together in an isolated unit within the residence and the four staff members were placed on sick leave for a week.

The other residents have been isolated in a single room until further notice. External visits are also prohibited for a period of fifteen days.

