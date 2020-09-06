United Kingdom: One Dead and Several Injured in Birmingham Overnight from Saturday to Sunday

One person died and seven others were injured, including two seriously, on the night of Saturday 5th to Sunday 6th September, after knife attacks in Birmingham, British police said. They have opened a murder investigation and is looking for a suspect.

In a statement, police say they were called at 12:30 a.m. local (11:30 p.m. GMT) for a stabbed person in the city center, before being warned that other similar incidents occurred soon after.

According to the first elements of the investigation, opened for murder, nothing allows us to retain at this stage a hypothesis “terrorist” or that of a hate crime, nor that of a conflict between gangs explained one. Police officials Steve Graham at a press conference. A security device has been put in place, including road closures, added the police, calling on the population to remain “calm but vigilant” and to avoid the area.

“We are still working to establish what happened, which may take time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” added West Midlands Police, noting that “at this, At this stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the “causes” of these facts.

Several precedents

On June 20th, three men were killed with a knife in a park in Reading, west London, and the investigation was turned over to the anti-terrorist police. The suspect, Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old Libyan refugee, suffering from mental health problems due to the civil war in Libya according to his family, had been charged with three murders and three attempted murders.

Six days later, a man stabbed and wounded six people in a hotel hosting refugees in Glasgow, Scotland, but the terrorist character had been ruled out. Unchanged since November 2019, the level of the terrorist threat is rated “significant” in the UK or third-degree on a scale of five.

