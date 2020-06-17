Postponed by One Week, the Roland-Garros Tournament will Take Place from September 27th to October 11th

Postponed for the first time from May to September, the Roland-Garros tennis tournament has been postponed for another week. It will start on September 27th and will end on October 11th.

Stopped since the start of the Coronavirus Covid-19 crisis, the world tennis circuit will resume August 14th.

After the announcement of the US Open to be held behind closed doors from August 31st to September 13th, another Grand Slam tournament has its final dates.







Roland-Garros, which usually takes place in the spring, has been postponed for the first time to September 20 (and until October 4).

Qualifying begins September 21st

Finally, the final draw was again shifted by a week, from September 27th to October 11th. The qualification tests will begin on September 21.

The information was formalized this Wednesday 17th June by the French Tennis Federation (FFT) “in consultation with international tennis bodies, ATP, WTA and ITF”.

The FFT specifies that the competition will take place “if the sanitary conditions allow it”.

The FFT, which acts in responsibility, prepares the tournament in collaboration with the State services in order to define the adapted measures which will guarantee the health and the security of all the populations present. All options are thus studied and evolving.

“We are delighted that the concertation with the various international tennis authorities has allowed the extension to three weeks of the 2020 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament,” reacts Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT.







Washington, the first tournament

After a recovery in Washington on August 14th, the season will continue with the Cincinnati Masters 1000 relocated to New York (August 22nd) and the US Open (August 31st).

