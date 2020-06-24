24 Hours of Le Mans 2020: 62 Entries and a 4 Day Program

Health crisis obliges, the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020 will take place according to a reduced program, over 4 days, from September 17th to 20th. 62 crews are involved.

The 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, rescheduled on September 19th and 20th, 2020, will take place on an exceptionally short schedule.

Hyperpole, the novelty

The 62 crews entered will meet on the Le Mans track for 4 days, from Thursday 17th September 2020 to Sunday 20th September for 4 free practice sessions, a qualification, a Hyperpole, a warm-up, and the race whose start will be given on Saturday 19th September 2020 at 2:30 p.m. The (reduced) 24-hour week will, however, start on Wednesday 16th September 2020 with the Weighing operations, from 8am to 6pm.







Organisation reviewed

The format of the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a consequence of the global health crisis linked to the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, has been completely revised by the teams of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, in agreement with the FIA.

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest acted to reorganize the test schedule essential for the good preparation of all, as well as the qualifications, the new highlight of the Hyperpole, the warm up and the race, over 4 consecutive days “

Departure at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday

All the essential events of the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be held, with the level of welcome and quality required by this legendary motor racing.

Two “support” races will enhance this 2020 edition: Road to Le Mans and the Porsche Carrera Cup.

In short, the technical and administrative checks will take place on Wednesday at the circuit. The 62 cars will hit the track on Thursday, with free practice, qualification, night driving, then Friday with other tests, and the famous new Hyperpole sequence, which will let 24 qualified competitors compete over the 13,626 km circuit.

The start of the race will be given at 2:30 p.m. Saturday 19th September 2020 to the 62 competitors.







The engaged

In LMP1 : 7 cars entered, including two Toyota TS 050 Hybrid and two Rebellion R13.

In LMP2 : 26 cars (Ligier, Oreca, Alpine, Riley MK30 and Dallara).

In LM GTE Pro : 8 cars (Porsche, Ferrari and Aston Martin).

In LM GTE Am : 21 cars (Porsche, Ferrari and Aston Martin).

Reservists : 4 cars.

Discover the list of the 62 entrants HERE.

