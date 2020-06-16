Tennis: The US Open will Take Place Behind Closed Doors from August 31st to September 13th

Despite the coronavirus crisis, which hit New York City hard, the Grand Slam tennis tournament is kept on schedule

The US Open tennis, lifted from the Grand Slam, will take place on the dates scheduled from August 31st to September 13th, 2020 in Flushing Meadows, but only on camera, behind closed doors, announced Tuesday 15th June, Andrew Cuomo the governor of New York.

“The American Tennis Federation (USTA) will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including solid testing, additional cleaning, additional locker room, dedicated accommodation and transportation,” a- he justified on Twitter.

Convince players

This plan, which remains to be formalized, includes plans to remove the singles qualifications and reduce the table of doubles from 64 pairs to 24.

The Federation has also managed to move the Masters 1000 from Cincinnati (August 16-23) to Flushing Meadows, to chain it with the US Open. This constitutes an unprecedented “double header”, almost a month long, in order to concentrate players in New York without having them travel.

The participants should, for those coming from abroad, observe about fourteen on their arrival and all would be confined to hotels near John Fitzgerald Kennedy Airport.

In addition, in the heart of the city, which was the most affected by the pandemic in the United States, they could only be accompanied by a member of their entourage.

“Extreme conditions,” lamented last week the Serb number 1 in the world, deeming “impossible” to get there with his full staff, trainer, trainer, physiotherapist.

Not to mention that just behind, will be linked Roland Garros (September 20-October 4). With what that will imply parameters to manage, fatigue, transatlantic flight, change of surface.

