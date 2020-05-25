Recipe Ideas: This Week, Make Way for Skewers

And if we took advantage of the Pentecost weekend to make our own skewers for grilling on the barbecue or on the plancha… Bon appétit!

Potato, pepper and bacon skewers

For 4 people: 12 small potatoes for steaming, hash brown (about 250 g), 1 red pepper, 1 green pepper, 12 slices of bacon, 1 tsp. dried sage, 1 drizzle of olive oil, 1 pinch of coarse salt.

Wash, seed and cut the peppers into pieces. Cut the bacon slices in half. Cut the potatoes into thick slices (leave them whole if they are small) and wrap them in bacon.







On skewers, alternate potato slices bacon and pieces of peppers. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with dried sage. Grill on the barbecue or plancha for 12 to 15 minutes, turning them regularly.

Greek marinated lamb skewers

For 2 people (or 4 small appetites): 400 g boneless lamb saddle, 1 zucchini, 1 can of corn kernels, 1 lemon, 3 tbsp. olive oil, 4 sprigs of fresh thyme, 1 clove of garlic, ½ tsp. old-fashioned mustard, salt, pepper.

Cut the saddle into cubes. Peel the garlic clove and squeeze it. Marinate the meat for 10 minutes in garlic mixed with 1 tablespoon of oil, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of water. Lightly pepper.

Preheat a cast-iron grill to maximum heat. Prick the meat cubes on wooden or metal skewers, place them on the grill and let them brown for about 5 minutes. Turn them over during cooking.

Meanwhile, wash, rub and grate the zucchini very finely. Rinse and drain the corn. Emulsify the mustard with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of oil, salt and pepper. Season the corn and grated zucchini with the “lemongrass”. Serve the skewers well grilled with this crunchy salad.







Papaya chicken skewers

For 4 people: 800 g of Maître CoQ chicken fillet, 2 papayas, 1 lime, 1 shallot, 1 onion, 1 red pepper, 1 tsp. paprika, 1 tsp. flour, 1 tsp. of tomato puree, sunflower oil, butter, salt, pepper.

Peel the papayas and cut them in 2. Remove the seeds and cut the pulp into slices. Drizzle with lemon juice. Chop the shallot, add it and let macerate in the fridge.

Peel and cut the onion in 4. Cut the red pepper into a cube. Cut the chicken fillets into large cubes. Thread on skewers, alternating, cubes of chicken fillets, onions, peppers and papayas. Season with salt and pepper then oil with a brush.

Prepare a roux by mixing the flour and paprika. Melt the butter with oil, add the flour-paprika mixture, the tomato puree, then lengthen with the papaya marinade. Add a dash of water and lemon juice if necessary. Leave to thicken a bit then turn off the heat and season.

Grill the skewers on the barbecue for 15 minutes. Serve the sauce separately.

To change: replace the papayas with ripe mangoes.







Corn on the cob, sunny butter

For 4 people: 4 ears of corn, salt. For the compound butter: 150 g of semi-salted butter, 2 sprigs of fresh thyme, 10 candied tomato petals, 1 clove of garlic, 3 pinches of Espelette pepper, salt.

For the compound butter: remove the butter from the refrigerator 30 minutes before use so that it softens. Wash and leaf the thyme. Chop the tomatoes. Peel and chop the garlic.

In a bowl, work the butter until it takes the consistency of an ointment, add the tomatoes, thyme, garlic and Espelette pepper. Mix until the mixture is homogeneous. Check the seasoning. Place the butter on cling film and roll, taking care to close the two ends. Place the roll of compound butter in the refrigerator until it hardens (about 1 hour).

Meanwhile, prepare the corn on the cob: in a large saucepan of salted water, immerse the cobs for just 5 minutes, drain and set aside until cooked.

Prepare the barbecue or the plancha. Melt the compound butter, brush each ear of corn, then grill for 4 minutes. Taste immediately.

