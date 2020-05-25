Toulouse. The Ikea Store Reopens on Monday, in Drastic Conditions

Mandatory mask, a distance of 1.5 m between customers invited not to come for a “pleasure purchase” … Ikea reopens its doors, Monday 25th May in Toulouse.

It’s D-Day for Ikea. After two months and ten days of closure, due to the Covid-19 health crisis, and while all the major brands have reopened in Toulouse, the Swedish furniture giant, reopens the doors of its store in Roques (Haute-Garonne ), near Toulouse, Monday 25th May 2020. Ten days earlier, the management of Ikea and the social partners had decided on the conditions for this reopening, in a works council. “We preferred to postpone this opening a few days so that everything happens in serenity,” explained Philippe Dubrana, its director, who therefore took two additional weeks, after the official date of deconfinement, in order to organize.

“Do not come for a pleasure purchase”

As of Monday, the gigantic store of over 16,000 m 2 will reopen 6 days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. But given the health constraints, it will not be under the usual conditions. Philippe Dubrana had set the general framework for this reopening:







The number of people who can enter the store at the same time will be limited. At first, I advise our customers to focus on their immediate needs and not to come to the store for a pleasure purchase.

To avoid caps at the entrance of the store, including Saturday, Ikea advises customers to use other services set up by the sign via online sales: delivery on demand, and the drive back.

Wearing a mandatory mask for customers

Finally, wearing a mask will be mandatory for employees, but also for customers, from 11 years old. Visitors are invited to ” maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from other customers and employees”. There will be only one entry and one exit for all customers. Access to certain areas of the store will be restricted. The planning space for kitchen projects has been rearranged to respect distancing, and the second space of this type has been created on the site of the restaurant, which is obviously closed.







To explain to its customers its reopening conditions, the brand has posted on social networks a diagram worthy of an Ikea assembly plan!



