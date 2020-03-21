Coronavirus in the Alpes-Maritimes: The Prefecture Imposes a Curfew Throughout the Department from Sunday Evening

CORONAVIRUS CURFEW: Travel is prohibited between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in all municipalities of the Alpes-Maritimes

EDIT: After announcing a decree entering into force this Saturday evening, the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture indicates that it will not, in fact, be ready before Sunday. “A number of technical details” remain “to be calibrated,” said the director of the prefect’s office. The decree issued by the mayor of Nice on Friday, however, applies this evening between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Other curfews also remain in effect in the municipalities of Menton, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Vallauris Golfe-Juan this Saturday evening.

Menton, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Vallauris Golfe-Juan had set it up on Friday evening. Nice had already taken the initiative to apply it. The cities of Cannet and Mougins were also ready to sign orders for the coming days. The prefecture finally agreed everyone: as of this Saturday evening at 10 p.m., a curfew will be generalized in all the municipalities of the Alpes-Maritimes.







Each night, until March 31st (initially), travel will be prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am, said director of the cabinet of the prefect Jean-Gabriel Delacroix. The measure, which will not apply to professionals forced to work at night, was decided to further strengthen the confinement, not always respected, put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

LR Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard reacted to this decision, explaining that “the municipalities wanted clarification, consistency and strengthening of night-time coercive measures”. The measure was applied to the entire department “for the sake of greater efficiency in applying the rules of containment,” he said.

