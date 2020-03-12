All Competitions Organized by the French Football Federation are Suspended

The French Football Federation announced Thursday evening, March 12th, 2020, the suspension of all competitions, as well as training as of Friday 13th March 2020.

Footballers are in forced rest! Following the speech by Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, March 12, 2020, the French Football Federation announced its decision to immediately and “until further notice” suspend all competitions organized throughout the territory. This does not concern – for now – Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. For these professional divisions, a meeting is scheduled Friday 13th March 2020 in the morning.


The FFF decision does not only include National to district matches, adults and youth. It includes training, tournaments and all gatherings. Football will resume “as soon as the sanitary conditions allow it.”

