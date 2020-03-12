Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Closes nurseries, schools, colleges and universities until further notice

In his speech, broadcast this Thursday 12th March 2020, the Head of State announced the postponement of two months of the trêve hivernale and the assumption of 100% of partial unemployment.

After a final review alarming ( 61 deaths, 13 more than yesterday, and 2876 people infected, or 595 more than the previous day) to France is preparing for a “scenario Italian.”

During his televised address this Thursday 12th March 2020, Emmanuel Macron announced the closure of all schools, the postponement of the trêve hivernale (winter break), the coverage of partial unemployment of employees to 100%. .. in order to curb the spread of the virus.







“The most serious health crisis that France has known in a century”

The president stressed that the coronavirus is “the most serious health crisis that France has known in a century”, while the virus “continues to spread and accelerates”.

Le Covid-19 qui affecte tous les continents et frappe tous les pays européens, est la plus grave crise sanitaire qu’ait connue la France depuis un siècle. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 12, 2020

“We are only at the beginning of this epidemic. The top priority is our health.”

President’s announcements

Emmanuel Macron presented a series of measures to deal with the coronavirus.

All schools closed

Nurseries, schools, colleges, universities will be closed from Monday 16th March 2020 and until further notice. “Young people are the fastest spreading virus. ”

🔴 Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron annonce la fermeture de tous les établissements scolaires dès lundi pic.twitter.com/CF0k8EG396 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 12, 2020

Municipal elections maintained

Municipal elections are maintained. “There is nothing to prevent the French from going to the polls. We must ensure the continuity of our democratic life and of our institutions

J’ai interrogé nos scientifiques sur les élections municipales : elles pourront se tenir. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 12, 2020

The most vulnerable must limit their movements

People over 70, those with chronic illnesses, those with disabilities, are asked to stay at home and limit their travel.

“Public transport is nevertheless maintained. ”

Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron aux personnes fragiles de “rester autant que possible à leur domicile” pic.twitter.com/D4GQ5W5o5a — BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 12, 2020

La trêve hivernale (Winter break) postponed by two months

The winter break, which was scheduled to end on March 31st, will be postponed for two months, May 31st. “I ask the government for exceptional measures for the most fragile. ”







100% coverage of partial unemployment for employees

“We have to protect employees and companies. An exceptional mechanism for massive partial unemployment of employees will be put in place with 100% support from the State.

All companies can postpone the payment of contributions and taxes due in March, on request and without proof.

The president encouraged companies to ask their employees to work remotely. “I invite all French people to limit their trips”.

🔴 Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron annonce “un mécanisme exceptionnel et massif de chômage partiel” pic.twitter.com/JS5BtFEJwl — BFM Business (@bfmbusiness) March 12, 2020

Non-urgent operations postponed

“We need to increase our hospitality capacities in order to prepare for a possible second wave. In this sense, non-emergency operations will be postponed to make room in hospitals.

Pour accueillir les cas graves de Covid-19, des places doivent se libérer dans les hôpitaux. Toutes les capacités nationales ainsi que le maximum de médecins et de soignants seront mobilisés. Les soins non essentiels seront reportés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 12, 2020

Summit meetings a few hours earlier

Earlier today, the President of the Republic chained consultations with those responsible for the fight against the virus, including the Minister of Health Olivier Véran and Jérôme Salomon.

Together, they took stock of the current situation based on modelling studies of the epidemic, according to the Elysée.

Avant de s’adresser aux Français à 20h, le Président a réuni le Conseil scientifique mobilisé pour faire face au Coronavirus. Notre réaction ne peut se faire qu’avec l’expertise des spécialistes qui sont les plus légitimes pour évaluer la situation. pic.twitter.com/hoyvKclkbi — Élysée (@Elysee) March 12, 2020



For his part, Edouard Philippe , surrounded by five ministers including those of Health and the Interior, received the presidents of the Assemblies and parliamentary groups, as well as the party leaders and the presidents of associations of elected officials. Upon their release, opposition leaders called for social and economic measures.

Dans un souci de transparence, je réunis ce matin les présidents des Assemblées, des groupes parlementaires, des associations d’élus et les chefs de parti pour un point sur la situation sanitaire du pays et les mesures prises par le Gouvernement pour faire face au #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/sorG3R5apZ — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) March 12, 2020

