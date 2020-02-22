Friends: 15 Years Later, the Actors Come Together Again for a Special Episode

HBO Max, the streaming platform, announced on Friday 21st February 2020, the return of the famous sitcom, Friends, on the occasion of its launch in May.

Did you miss them? Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey and Phoebe are back for a special episode of the famous series Friends. The announcement was officially made by HBO Max on Friday 21st February 2020.

The Friends cast set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max Special 👏👏👏👏 #FriendsReunion https://t.co/89kTTKSREa pic.twitter.com/hRKIElVxvj — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 21, 2020

“After 15 years, 9 months and countless requests from fans around the world, the cast of Friends will reform exclusively. ” The episode will air in May 2020, with the launch of the streaming platform owned WarnerMedia group.







WarnerMedia buys rights for $ 425 million

The latter bought the rights to the 236 episodes of the sitcom (filmed between 1994 and 2004) for the staggering sum of 425 million dollars (392 million euros) over five years, according to AFP . Netflix previously owned them.

This long-awaited announcement was shared on social media by the six actors of the series, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, with this sentence: “It’s happening …” (” It will be done… ”)



The latter are not outdone, since they will receive a nice cachet for this episode: $ 2.5 million each, according to the Variety site .

What to wait for, we give you the credits, and don’t forget: “I’ll be there for you!” ”

