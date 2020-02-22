Biathlon: the French men's relay crowned world champion!

Simon Desthieux, Martin Fourcade, Emilien Jacquelin and Quentin Fillon-Maillet outstripped Norway and Germany, this Saturday 21st February 2020.

It hadn’t happened since 2001! The men won the gold medal in the relay event at the biathlon worlds in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, this Saturday 22nd February 2020.

This is the first major relay title won by Martin Fourcade, the leader of the 31-year-old French team. The Blues (Emilien Jacquelin, Martin Fourcade, Simon Desthieux, Quentin Fillon-Maillet) beat Norway (Vetle Christiansen, Johannes Dale, Tarjei Boe, Johannes Boe) and Germany (Erik Lesser, Philipp Horn, Arnd Peiffer, Benedikt Doll).

🇫🇷LES BLEUS CHAMPIONS DU MONDE ! ⭐⭐ Deuxième titre pour le relais masculin, 19 ans après. 👏#AllezLesBleus #lequipeBIATHLON 📱📺 La course en direct vidéo 👉 https://t.co/aQd7gTa8mb pic.twitter.com/sQhdHIZ5sS — la chaine L’Équipe (@lachainelequipe) February 22, 2020

“It was the title we were missing”

“Today this title is not the only title that I missed, it was the title that we missed” (to the France team), said Martin Fourcade visibly happy and relieved at the microphone of Eurosport.

“I remember this unthinkable title for the French team. Year after year we have shown that it is no longer unthinkable and that it is obvious that the French team should prevail. It’s nice to see this path and these 19 years mean something to me because there are all those with whom I shared this adventure in the French team: coaches, staff, technicians, ”said -he adds.







Fight

Martin Fourcade admits today with hindsight that “it has been frustrating throughout my career to feel that I could not transcend this team around me, that I could not transmit this touch of madness that I managed to clear in the competition ”.

This gold medal is the 3rd in the competition for the tricolour clan after the victories of Emilien Jacquelin (pursuit) and Martin Fourcade (individual).

The Blues were at the forefront throughout the race and were long in the fight with Germany. But Benedikt Doll, the last German torchbearer, finally cracked on the launch pad before being overtaken by the Norwegian Johannes Boe for the gain of 2nd place.

“I tried to stay focused on my shot, he cracked (the German Benedikt Doll, editor’s note). The last ball was hard to put but here it is done, “said Quentin Fillon-Maillet, the last French torchbearer.

“It’s been a few years that the French team has revolved around this gold medal on major events. Today we really have it and we can say thank you to the enormous work done by the whole team thanks to the enormous emulation in the French team, ”he added.

