Saint-Nazaire: 10 Doses of Cocaine and € 900 in the Pocket of the 19 Year-Old Young Man

Local News
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Saint-Nazaire: 10 Doses of Cocaine and € 900 in the Pocket of the 19 Year-Old Young Man
Saint-Nazaire: 10 doses of cocaine and € 900 in the pocket of the 19-year-old young man

A 19-year-old individual carrying narcotic products and € 855 in cash was arrested on the night of Tuesday 7th January 2020 in Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique).

A 19-year-old individual carrying drugs and a large sum of cash was arrested on the night of Tuesday 7th January 2020 in Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique).

At around 3.30 am, he was checked by an anti-crime brigade patrol while he was in a car travelling on Broodcoorens Boulevard, west of the commune.



On approaching, the police saw him try to get rid of a small cellophane bag containing cannabis herb.

After a quick search, it was rewarded with the discovery of 10 doses of cocaine, 5 grams each, as well as € 855 in cash.

License suspended

The driver was also subject to a driver’s license suspension.

Placed in custody, the main respondent is already known to justice.

Saint-Nazaire: 10 Doses of Cocaine and € 900 in the Pocket of the 19 Year-Old Young Man 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Tragic accident in Doubs, with the death of 2 teenagers on School Bus Accident

Doubs: At Least Two Dead and Seven Injured in a School Bus Accident

spanner44
113 Public schools in Nantes were involved in a security drill

A Security Exercise in Nantes Schools

spanner44
A miserable wet day this Monday in the Charente

Weather in Charente: A Wet Monday

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of