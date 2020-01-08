Saint-Nazaire: 10 doses of cocaine and € 900 in the pocket of the 19-year-old young man

A 19-year-old individual carrying narcotic products and € 855 in cash was arrested on the night of Tuesday 7th January 2020 in Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique).

At around 3.30 am, he was checked by an anti-crime brigade patrol while he was in a car travelling on Broodcoorens Boulevard, west of the commune.







On approaching, the police saw him try to get rid of a small cellophane bag containing cannabis herb.

After a quick search, it was rewarded with the discovery of 10 doses of cocaine, 5 grams each, as well as € 855 in cash.

License suspended

The driver was also subject to a driver’s license suspension.

Placed in custody, the main respondent is already known to justice.

