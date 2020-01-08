Fires in Australia: Over 1 Billion Animals Killed in the Fires

According to a joint study by WWF and a researcher from the University of Sydney, 1.25 billion mammals, reptiles, birds, frogs and invertebrates have died.

A massacre. The fires that have ravaged Australia since September 2019 have killed, directly or indirectly, 1.25 billion animals, according to a joint study by WWF Australia and a researcher from the University of Sydney, published on Tuesday 7th January 2020.

The previous figure of 480 million animals, already dizzying, concerned only mammals, birds and reptiles in the state of New South Wales. If we add the frogs, bats and invertebrates throughout the national territory, we greatly exceed the billion dead, says Professor Chris Dickman.

The area of ​​New Aquitaine goes up in smoke

Among the affected species are koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, flying possums and cockatoos.

“It will take decades for the many forests to regenerate and many species to risk extinction,” said Dermot O’Gorman, president of WWF Australia.







In all, 8.4 million hectares went up in smoke, the equivalent of the area of ​​Nouvelle Aquitaine.

How to help animals?

If you want to support associations that help animals in Australia, you can donate to: