Weather in Charente: Rain and Strong Winds

spanner44
The weather in Charente will be a day of rain and strong winds

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will feature an overcast sky, with a day of rain and strong winds

The weather in Charente this morning will have a sky that is overcast and it will also be cool this morning according to the latest forecast from Meteo France.

Despite a slight improvement from yesterday afternoon, the threatening clouds will return from the west and will cover the entire department during the afternoon. 

They will be accompanied by light rains locally. Rains that will generalize in the evening.


With the arrival of this disturbance, the wind which will blow from the southwest will strengthen. With peaks of up to 50 to 70 km/h in Charente, or even 90 to 100 km/h in the north of the Charentais coast.

On Friday, the gusts of wind will subside and the weather should improve.

Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

