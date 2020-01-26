NBA Star Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

Sport
spanner44Leave a Comment on NBA Star Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash
Lakers star Kobe Bryant died on Sunday January 26, 2020.

The American basketball player, Kobe Bryant died Sunday 26th January 2020 at the age of 41, announces the site TMZ.

Basketball player Kobe BryantNBA star, died tragically in a helicopter crash, the U.S. website TMZ announced Sunday 26th January 2020.

The accident occurred this Sunday in Calabasas in Southern California. Local authorities confirmed that a helicopter crash claimed five lives, but did not say whether Kobe Bryant was on board.

Some American media claim that the four daughters of the basketball player were also on board.

One of the best markers in the NBA

Retired from the floors since 2016, he was considered one of the greatest basketball players in the world.



Until Saturday evening, he was even the 3rd best scorer in the NBA, before being overtaken by LeBron James


The basketball world is shocked by the tragic death of the so-called “Black Mamba”. Frenchman Tony Parker paid tribute to him.

