NBA Star Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

The American basketball player, Kobe Bryant died Sunday 26th January 2020 at the age of 41, announces the site TMZ.

Basketball player Kobe Bryant, NBA star, died tragically in a helicopter crash, the U.S. website TMZ announced Sunday 26th January 2020.

The accident occurred this Sunday in Calabasas in Southern California. Local authorities confirmed that a helicopter crash claimed five lives, but did not say whether Kobe Bryant was on board.

Some American media claim that the four daughters of the basketball player were also on board.

One of the best markers in the NBA

Retired from the floors since 2016, he was considered one of the greatest basketball players in the world.







Until Saturday evening, he was even the 3rd best scorer in the NBA, before being overtaken by LeBron James

Il était considéré comme l’un des plus grands joueurs de basket de tous les temps.

Quintuple champion #NBA, il est l’un des sept joueurs à avoir inscrit plus de 30.000 points en carrière.

Il a porté pendant 20 ans le maillot des #Lakers de Los Angeles #AFP pic.twitter.com/tdxE32K7DX — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) January 26, 2020

🏀 Kobe Bryant est décédé, ce soir, dans un accident d’hélicoptère. Retour sur la carrière de l’un des plus grands joueurs de l’histoire de la NBA 👇 pic.twitter.com/DFPc4wPMJ9 — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) January 26, 2020



The basketball world is shocked by the tragic death of the so-called “Black Mamba”. Frenchman Tony Parker paid tribute to him.

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)